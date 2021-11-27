Contrasting Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

This table compares Augusta Gold and Hudbay Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals $1.09 billion 1.62 -$144.58 million ($0.86) -7.87

Augusta Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudbay Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Augusta Gold and Hudbay Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hudbay Minerals 0 1 12 0 2.92

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus price target of $12.91, indicating a potential upside of 90.73%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -62.59% -22.46% Hudbay Minerals -16.19% 0.68% 0.24%

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Augusta Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.