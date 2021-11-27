Contrasting Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 3.49% 7.07% 5.23% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Strategic Education and Vasta Platform’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.03 billion 1.38 $86.27 million $1.64 35.22 Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.12 -$8.86 million N/A N/A

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Strategic Education and Vasta Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vasta Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75

Strategic Education presently has a consensus price target of $80.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.94%. Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 484.29%. Given Vasta Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Strategic Education.

Volatility & Risk

Strategic Education has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Vasta Platform on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

