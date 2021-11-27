Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 388,067 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.70% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,989,000. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,856 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 306.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 492,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 371,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48.

VLRS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

