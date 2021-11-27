Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,631.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

