Cortex (CTXC) Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $42.45 million and approximately $14.63 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00233239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00088014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 186,891,163 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

