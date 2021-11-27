Courier Capital LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock valued at $687,882,190. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.