Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,864 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,358,182 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $382,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,203 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 11,354 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 246,763 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.57 and a 200 day moving average of $289.57. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

