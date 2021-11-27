Courier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $114,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 43.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

HON stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

