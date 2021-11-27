CPChain (CPC) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last week, CPChain has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $363,636.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.00 or 0.00338096 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011583 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005275 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

