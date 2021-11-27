Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $128.27 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $178.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

