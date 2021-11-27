Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $460.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on CACC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $645.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,922. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $292.46 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $627.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.55.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total value of $1,341,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,476 shares of company stock worth $47,864,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 201.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 23.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

