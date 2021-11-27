Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UZAPF remained flat at $$182.00 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.51.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

