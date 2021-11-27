Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $3.27 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00004231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,161.02 or 0.98955637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050145 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00040201 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.22 or 0.00638041 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

