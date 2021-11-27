Critical Comparison: Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) versus First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Provident Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.38%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 5.22 $11.98 million $0.96 19.41 First Seacoast Bancorp $17.90 million 3.28 $1.08 million N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 24.39% N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 11.68% 3.54% 0.45%

Risk and Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

