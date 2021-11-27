Critical Contrast: Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 26.11% 12.46% 1.13% Ohio Valley Banc 25.35% 10.25% 1.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $125.84 million 2.95 $26.21 million $3.95 8.22 Ohio Valley Banc $57.61 million 2.35 $10.26 million $2.95 9.63

Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ohio Valley Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mid Penn Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.55%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats Ohio Valley Banc on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, PA.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, OH.

