Crown (CRW) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $1,130.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,110.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.01025139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.48 or 0.00267614 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00029667 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003494 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,524,310 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

