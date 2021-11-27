Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,476 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.45% of Crown worth $60,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 102.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.9% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 341.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 62,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $111.59 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

