Crowns Market Capitalization Reaches $12.56 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Crowns has a market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowns has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

