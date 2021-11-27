Crowny (CRWNY) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Crowny has a total market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $275,095.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crowny has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00078477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.19 or 0.07470773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.48 or 0.99946314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.