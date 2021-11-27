Crust Market Capitalization Tops $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011557 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00252292 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.69 or 0.00612407 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

