CryptEx (CRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,112.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.04 or 0.00023850 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $7,112.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,856.02 or 0.98532510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00048942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00039711 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.26 or 0.00633493 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

