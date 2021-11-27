CryptoEnergy Market Cap Hits $21,642.28 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001433 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a total market capitalization of $21,642.28 and $326.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00232913 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CryptoEnergy

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.