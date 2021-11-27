CryptoFlow (CFL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $233.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $202,103.47 and $233.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00064789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.31 or 0.07488838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,947.57 or 0.99942250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.