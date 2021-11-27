Crypton Hits One Day Volume of $1,115.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Crypton has a total market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $1,115.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065052 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,225,124 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

