Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00044151 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00232000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

