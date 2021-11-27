CryptoTycoon (CTT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,968.00

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for about $10.46 or 0.00019065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $144,968.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00233283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00088513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 915,950 coins and its circulating supply is 102,114 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars.

