CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Down 91.3% Over Last Week

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,796.46 and $64.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 91.3% against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

