CryptoZoon Hits Market Cap of $11.94 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $14.32 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00078173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00103390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.19 or 0.07480345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,810.97 or 1.00143130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 782,205,086 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

