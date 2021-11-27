Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Down 95.4% in November

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the October 31st total of 87,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CPIX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 21,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

