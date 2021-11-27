Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Decreased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $128.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $136.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

