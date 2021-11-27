Curve DAO Token Hits Market Capitalization of $2.08 Billion (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.84 or 0.00008855 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $537.75 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00233284 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,634,439,375 coins and its circulating supply is 428,744,353 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

