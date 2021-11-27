CustomContractNetwork Market Cap Reaches $133,731.30 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 75.5% against the dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $133,731.30 and approximately $43.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.37 or 0.00358859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

