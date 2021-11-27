Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,280 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Customers Bancorp worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,318. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

