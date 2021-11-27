CUTcoin Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $39.02 million and approximately $204.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.97 or 0.00201841 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.91 or 0.00774666 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00074139 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 154,733,562 coins and its circulating supply is 150,733,562 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

