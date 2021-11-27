Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,276 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $250.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $197.80 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

