Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.15 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05.

