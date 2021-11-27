Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,570 shares of company stock worth $8,682,254. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after buying an additional 169,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 57,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $42.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

