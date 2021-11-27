DAD (DAD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $688,174.00

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, DAD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $87.31 million and approximately $688,174.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,575,380 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

