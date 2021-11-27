DAO Maker Price Reaches $5.05 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $318.65 million and $26.58 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $5.05 or 0.00009251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00064836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00103373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.41 or 0.07421536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,799.05 or 1.00482326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 63,158,946 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

