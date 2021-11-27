DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.0743

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $190,374.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,283.59 or 0.98614168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00049630 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.46 or 0.00634837 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

