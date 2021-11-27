DAPS Coin Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 76.8% higher against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $56,939.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.00357483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00233147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00088522 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,632,219,800 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

