Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 622.8% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

DASTY stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 42,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,112. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.82. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

