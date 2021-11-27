DATA (DTA) Market Capitalization Tops $3.81 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $564,354.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00233468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

