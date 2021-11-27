Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,848,402 shares of company stock worth $464,208,257. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $181.25 on Friday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,294.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

