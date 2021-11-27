Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays boosted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

Datadog stock opened at $181.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,294.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $45,633,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,848,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,208,257. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

