DAV Coin Trading 30.5% Lower This Week (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,371.24 or 0.98657998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.19 or 0.00357800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00050065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001699 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

