DDKoin (DDK) Reaches Market Cap of $473,159.63

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $473,159.63 and approximately $16,795.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DDKoin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

