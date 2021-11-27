DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0523 on Top Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 55.6% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $170.87 million and approximately $25.39 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00232834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,264,238,722 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

