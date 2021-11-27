Deeper Network (DPR) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $164.26 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00064401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00076722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00103488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.98 or 0.07414638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,242.02 or 1.00170999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.