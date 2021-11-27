DeFi Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001225 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00103942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.31 or 0.07480040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,055.78 or 0.99900107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,516,484 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

